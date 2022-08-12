Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Increased to $329.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $315.00 to $329.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CI. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Cigna from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $304.67.

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $286.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.54 and its 200-day moving average is $252.56. Cigna has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $289.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,991.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,060 shares of company stock worth $22,996,508. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cigna

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

