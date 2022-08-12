CIBC Trims Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Target Price to C$3.50

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 77.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.40 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Quarterhill Stock Performance

QTRH traded down C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$1.97. 55,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,621. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$224.48 million and a PE ratio of 6.79. Quarterhill has a fifty-two week low of C$1.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.98.

Insider Transactions at Quarterhill

About Quarterhill

In other Quarterhill news, Director Rusty Lewis acquired 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,009.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,009.25. In other news, Senior Officer Prashant Watchmaker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,151 shares in the company, valued at C$191,417.10. Also, Director Rusty Lewis acquired 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,009.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,009.25.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

