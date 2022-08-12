CIBC Raises Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$80.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at CIBC from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ONEX. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Onex from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Onex from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Onex from C$118.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Onex alerts:

Onex Stock Up 1.9 %

ONEX stock traded up C$1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting C$70.53. 425,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,399. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$76.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20. Onex has a 52-week low of C$61.99 and a 52-week high of C$101.61.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.