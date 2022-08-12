ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Short Interest Update

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of COFS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.69. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $29.38.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 114,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

