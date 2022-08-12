ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Short Interest Update

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Price Performance
Shares of COFS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.69. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $29.38.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.
Featured Stories
