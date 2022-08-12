China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 2,412 shares.The stock last traded at $17.50 and had previously closed at $18.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on CEA. StockNews.com cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, China Eastern Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
China Eastern Airlines Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Eastern Airlines
About China Eastern Airlines
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Eastern Airlines (CEA)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.