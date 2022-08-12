China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 2,412 shares.The stock last traded at $17.50 and had previously closed at $18.07.

Several brokerages recently commented on CEA. StockNews.com cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, China Eastern Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

