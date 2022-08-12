China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Update

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the July 15th total of 16,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) by 399.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of China Automotive Systems worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAAS shares. Greenridge Global cut their price objective on China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Automotive Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

China Automotive Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

About China Automotive Systems

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS opened at $2.99 on Friday. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $92.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81.

(Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.