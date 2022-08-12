Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,866 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,200.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

CIM stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $116.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Chimera Investment’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CIM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Further Reading

