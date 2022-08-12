Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Up 42.9% in July

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $32.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chicago Rivet & Machine (CVR)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.