Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Up 42.9% in July

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $32.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

