Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 15.7% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 26.4% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $159.62 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.91.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,343 shares of company stock valued at $37,384,662 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

