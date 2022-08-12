Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Increased by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

Insider Activity

Chevron Trading Up 2.4 %

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,343 shares of company stock valued at $37,384,662. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $159.62 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.91. The company has a market cap of $313.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

