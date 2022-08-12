Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW) Shares Acquired by Aequim Alternative Investments LP

Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,075,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,328 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy accounts for about 3.5% of Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $132,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.90. 1,706,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,858. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.41. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $85.36.

