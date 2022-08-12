Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) is Cannell & Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Cannell & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,095 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy comprises approximately 1.9% of Cannell & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cannell & Co. owned 0.56% of Chesapeake Energy worth $62,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $96,542,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,958,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,075,000 after acquiring an additional 861,997 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,825,000. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 878,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,693,000 after acquiring an additional 522,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,328,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,723,000 after acquiring an additional 476,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Chairman Michael Wichterich purchased 2,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,486.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.04 per share, for a total transaction of $246,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,497.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Wichterich purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,486.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,150 shares of company stock worth $752,048 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

NASDAQ:CHK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.39. 45,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,239. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $105.00.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

