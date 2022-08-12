Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 0.0 %

Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.78. 4,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,632. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $61.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 103.68%.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy Partners

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $167,526.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,359,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,433,000 after acquiring an additional 173,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.