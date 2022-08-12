Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LNG. Mizuho upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy to $179.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $154.77 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $82.15 and a one year high of $156.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.16.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 800.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

