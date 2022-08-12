ChatCoin Price Up 13.4% Over Last Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $821,330.85 and approximately $48,602.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,966.30 or 0.99845046 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00048752 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00027274 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001403 BTC.

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

