Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
CHTR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Charter Communications to $388.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $643.74.
Charter Communications Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ CHTR traded up $3.50 on Thursday, reaching $466.19. The company had a trading volume of 916,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,887. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $464.55 and its 200-day moving average is $515.97. The stock has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $407.75 and a 52 week high of $825.62.
Institutional Trading of Charter Communications
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
