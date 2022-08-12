Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.42.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $72.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,267,864. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $131.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $30,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

