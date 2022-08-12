Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.48. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48.

In other news, Director Neal I. Goldman purchased 40,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $54,803.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,013,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 177,353 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 93,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 127,055 shares during the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

