Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.48. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
In other news, Director Neal I. Goldman purchased 40,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $54,803.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
Further Reading
