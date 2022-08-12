Chardan Capital Lowers CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $154.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $164.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRSP has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.31.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $77.46 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $139.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($0.19). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,897,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,035,078.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.