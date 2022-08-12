Chardan Capital Increases MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Price Target to $47.00

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 348.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MeiraGTx from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MeiraGTx from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02. MeiraGTx has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $469.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.76.

MeiraGTx ( NASDAQ:MGTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 224.55% and a negative return on equity of 47.01%. The business had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MeiraGTx will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MeiraGTx news, insider Robert K. Zeldin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

