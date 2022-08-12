CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Update

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the July 15th total of 13,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 18.1% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 17,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in CF Bankshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 74,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in CF Bankshares by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 83,333 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in CF Bankshares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 33,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,230 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Bankshares Stock Up 0.3 %

CFBK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. 4,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $108.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.63. CF Bankshares has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $23.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans.

