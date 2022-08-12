CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 59.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a report on Monday, May 16th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$3.35 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.90.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

CEU stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.83. 947,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,030. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.51. The stock has a market cap of C$725.22 million and a P/E ratio of 13.57. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$1.36 and a 52-week high of C$3.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02.

Insider Activity

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$395.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Scherman purchased 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 341,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$801,512.15. Insiders bought a total of 48,222 shares of company stock worth $114,324 over the last 90 days.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

