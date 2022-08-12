Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Insider Richard J. Benjamin Sells 10,000 Shares

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cerus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.25. 1,707,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerus

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cerus by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cerus by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after buying an additional 358,806 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cerus by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 1,066.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 143,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

