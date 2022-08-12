Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at TD Securities

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Centerra Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Centerra Gold stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.15. 3,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,095. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,834,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,202,000 after buying an additional 1,448,582 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,241,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,261,000 after acquiring an additional 313,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,381 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,997,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 931,807 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,898,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,498,000 after purchasing an additional 288,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.