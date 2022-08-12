Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSNGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Celsion in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Celsion stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. Celsion has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Celsion had a negative net margin of 5,110.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsion will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSNGet Rating) by 435.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,155 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of Celsion worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

