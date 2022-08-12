Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Celsion in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Celsion Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of Celsion stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. Celsion has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsion
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) by 435.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,155 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of Celsion worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Celsion Company Profile
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celsion (CLSN)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.