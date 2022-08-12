Celo Euro (CEUR) Price Hits $1.02 on Exchanges

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Celo Euro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00004245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Celo Euro has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celo Euro has a market capitalization of $34.55 million and $88,073.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,011.93 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00037714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00127737 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00068242 BTC.

Celo Euro Profile

Celo Euro (CRYPTO:CEUR) is a coin. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg.

Celo Euro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Euro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Euro using one of the exchanges listed above.

