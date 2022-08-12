Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) PT Lowered to $10.00

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Cowen from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 89.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. William Blair cut shares of Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.43.

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth about $2,621,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 208,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 123,232 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,560,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,352,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after buying an additional 129,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

