Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CLBT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.71.

CLBT stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $5.25. 2,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,460. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $62.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 14.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 19.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. 36.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

