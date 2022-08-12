Celestica (TSE:CLS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.11

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.11 and traded as low as C$14.07. Celestica shares last traded at C$14.58, with a volume of 271,021 shares changing hands.

Celestica Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.11. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

