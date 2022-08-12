CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of CDW worth $22,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Commerce Bank increased its position in CDW by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 59,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in CDW by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 587,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,159,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in CDW by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in CDW by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW opened at $175.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $208.71.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.83.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

