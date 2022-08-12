CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Increased to C$73.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

CCL Industries Price Performance

CCL Industries stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.61. 104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.05. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $58.06.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

