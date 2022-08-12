Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 255,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,354 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.24% of Cboe Global Markets worth $29,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $1,184,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,997,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,849,000 after purchasing an additional 40,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $117.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.65 and a 200-day moving average of $115.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBOE. TheStreet downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.14.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.