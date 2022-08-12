CBC.network Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.65 Million (CBC)

CBC.network (CBC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. CBC.network has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $84,722.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBC.network coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CBC.network has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,978.77 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00037333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00127587 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00069190 BTC.

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC.network (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin.

CBC.network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBC.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

