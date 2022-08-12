Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Given New $335.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $322.00 to $335.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush upgraded Cavco Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $278.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $179.47 and a 52 week high of $327.24.

Institutional Trading of Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $2.68. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $588.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. Analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cavco Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 243,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 236,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

