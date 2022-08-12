Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.32. The stock had a trading volume of 48,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.15.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

