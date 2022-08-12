Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSIOY traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $104.00. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $86.56 and a fifty-two week high of $177.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $500.16 million during the quarter.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

