Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carvana from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens cut their price objective on Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a report on Saturday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.76.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of CVNA opened at $50.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. Carvana has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $365.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.60). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carvana will post -7.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,370.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $435,260.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,197,008 shares of company stock valued at $47,538,049 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 28,276 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 630.0% in the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 531,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 228,365 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Carvana by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.