Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 35.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 36.3% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Shares of CARR opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

