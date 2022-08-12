Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.91

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 20569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAQ. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,991,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,030 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 780,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 538,272 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,559,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 122,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

About Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

