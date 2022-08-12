Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.91

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 20569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

