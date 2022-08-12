Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €195.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €195.00 ($198.98) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($219.39) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($173.47) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €156.00 ($159.18) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ETR AFX opened at €141.15 ($144.03) on Monday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12-month low of €104.55 ($106.68) and a 12-month high of €202.00 ($206.12). The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €125.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €130.08.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

