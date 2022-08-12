Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Up 45.5% in July

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CZMWY opened at $146.30 on Friday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12-month low of $109.65 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.59 and a 200 day moving average of $140.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from €210.00 ($214.29) to €156.00 ($159.18) in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

