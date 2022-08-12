CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark decreased their price target on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.45.

CarGurus Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 27.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 17,732 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth about $982,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,624,000. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,769,000 after acquiring an additional 422,341 shares during the last quarter.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

