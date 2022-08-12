Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $64.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cardinal Health traded as high as $67.56 and last traded at $67.07, with a volume of 15342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,490,404 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.93. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

