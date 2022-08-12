Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Takes Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 124,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Court Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth $124,797,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,917,000 after purchasing an additional 258,876 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth $61,122,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,283,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,438,000 after purchasing an additional 303,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,018,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,974,000 after purchasing an additional 736,420 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ZTO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.84. 12,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.05. ZTO Express has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $34.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

