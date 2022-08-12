Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,144,000 after purchasing an additional 501,064 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Bank of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 6.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,264,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,551,000 after purchasing an additional 701,308 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Bank of America stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 427,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,299,736. The company has a market capitalization of $288.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

