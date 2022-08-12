Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Takes $1.83 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 33,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 76.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 182,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,481. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $255.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.