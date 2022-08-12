Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Sells 2,248 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,032 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 2.5% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.20. The company had a trading volume of 79,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,570,437. The firm has a market cap of $109.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.