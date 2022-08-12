Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Purchases New Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of WPP by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after acquiring an additional 84,323 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in WPP by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 109,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 52,246 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in WPP by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WPP in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in WPP in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.44. 1,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,434. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.93. WPP plc has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $83.69.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.9052 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WPP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 750 ($9.06) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.07) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.32) to GBX 1,230 ($14.86) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WPP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $958.33.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

