Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Makes New Investment in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 428,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,000. Vodafone Group Public accounts for 1.7% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $103,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,402 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 11,824,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $196,518,000 after buying an additional 1,127,276 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after buying an additional 650,874 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,600,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,846,000 after buying an additional 621,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 274.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 573,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 420,859 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

Shares of VOD remained flat at $14.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 72,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,394. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

